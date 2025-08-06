Triple H has subtly confirmed WWE Hall of Famer is a full-time wrestler again after 8 years

WWE, under Triple H's creative leadership, has seen multiple legends return and have successful runs. With the post-SummerSlam edition of Monday Night RAW, The Game may have subtly confirmed that a Hall of Famer is a full-time wrestler again after eight years.

The Hall of Famer in question is Nikki Bella, who returned to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut this past June. The former Divas Champion has since feuded with The Green Regime and was also a part of the Women's Battle Royal at Evolution. Last month, she had her first singles match on WWE TV after nearly seven years when she battled Chelsea Green on RAW.

Nikki Bella's full-time WWE run

The former Divas Champion appeared on the post-SummerSlam edition of Monday Night RAW and confronted the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch.

The female stars engaged in a heated argument, leading Nikki Bella to challenge the Irish star to a title match. The Man seemingly accepted the offer when she punched Nikki's chin and knocked her down. With her red brand appearance after SummerSlam, Triple H may have confirmed that the Fearless is once again a full-time wrestler after eight long years.

Nikki Bella's next bout hinted

With Nikki and Becky Lynch's Monday Night RAW segment, it appears the Stamford-based promotion has subtly confirmed their future showdown.

The legendary stars may lock horns with each other for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at the 2025 WWE Clash in Paris Premium Live Event later this month.

The Fearless recently teased a long WWE run

Before Evolution 2025, the former Divas Champion appeared on Busted Open Radio, where she hinted that her current run will last longer than many expect.

The 41-year-old said:

“I’m so excited to be part of the battle royal. I want that big moment. To have such a big moment, I really, really wanna win because I think this is the perfect way to start a great comeback—a comeback that isn’t here for just a month or two; it’s here for a while,” she said. [H/T: Ringside News]

With the Hall of Famer back full-time, it will be thrilling to see what The Game has in store for her in the coming weeks.

