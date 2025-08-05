Becky Lynch’s Feud With Nikki Bella Ripped Apart by Ex-WWE Employee Following RAW (Exclusive)

WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch seems to be heading into a huge rivalry following SummerSlam. The Man defeated Lyra Valkyria at The Biggest Party of the Summer, and the former champion can no longer challenge for the title as long as Becky holds the belt.

Ad

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW brought a new direction for the champion as she got into a confrontation with WWE legend Nikki Bella. However, their feud was ripped apart by former WWE writer Vince Russo. Becky Lynch was out celebrating her win over Lyra when she was interrupted by Nikki.

Addressing the segment on the Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo questioned the motive behind the two superstars facing off against each other. He said that he doesn't understand the angle between the two wrestlers involved in the feud.

Ad

Trending

"I can't wait when they get into new feuds, and I'm just waiting to hear what the angle is. What's the angle, guys? Like, I just want to hear the angle. So, the angle here is that Becky Lynch is a liar. I don't even know what the angle is," Russo said. [27:20 - 27:40]

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Ad

Nikki Bella recently returned to WWE, but hasn't yet had anything to do of note. She was expected to be involved in a match with Liv Morgan at Evolution 2025, but the latter's injury changed plans. This program with Becky Lynch promises to be an exciting one for fans, as it is a pairing they've never seen before, so it'll be fascinating to see how it turns out.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!