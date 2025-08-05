Becky Lynch’s Feud With Nikki Bella Ripped Apart by Ex-WWE Employee Following RAW (Exclusive)

WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch seems to be heading into a huge rivalry following SummerSlam. The Man defeated Lyra Valkyria at The Biggest Party of the Summer, and the former champion can no longer challenge for the title as long as Becky holds the belt.
This week's episode of Monday Night RAW brought a new direction for the champion as she got into a confrontation with WWE legend Nikki Bella. However, their feud was ripped apart by former WWE writer Vince Russo. Becky Lynch was out celebrating her win over Lyra when she was interrupted by Nikki.
Addressing the segment on the Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo questioned the motive behind the two superstars facing off against each other. He said that he doesn't understand the angle between the two wrestlers involved in the feud.
"I can't wait when they get into new feuds, and I'm just waiting to hear what the angle is. What's the angle, guys? Like, I just want to hear the angle. So, the angle here is that Becky Lynch is a liar. I don't even know what the angle is," Russo said. [27:20 - 27:40]
Nikki Bella recently returned to WWE, but hasn't yet had anything to do of note. She was expected to be involved in a match with Liv Morgan at Evolution 2025, but the latter's injury changed plans. This program with Becky Lynch promises to be an exciting one for fans, as it is a pairing they've never seen before, so it'll be fascinating to see how it turns out.
Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.
