Nikki Bella Humiliated on WWE RAW with John Cena Reference by Champion

Nikki Bella showed up on WWE RAW tonight. She was humiliated by a current champion with a John Cena reference.At SummerSlam 2025, Becky Lynch defended the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkyria and retained her title. Following this win, Lyra can no longer challenge Becky for the title as long as she remains the champion. Tonight on RAW, The Man came out to address her win from SummerSlam. She said that it's time to open the floor to new competitors who understand what it means to step into the ring with her. Nikki Bella's music hit, and she came out to the ring. Nikki told Becky that she is proud of all her accomplishments, and she was proud to hand over the women's division to her when she stepped away.However, The Man turned out to be a disappointment who handcuffed the women's division. Nikki called Becky Lynch a liar, just like her husband. The only difference is that Seth Rollins' lies are more believable. The Man said she and Seth are the greatest wrestling couple of all time. She also mentioned that at one point, that should have been Nikki Bella and John Cena. However, the WWE Hall of Famer can't see him anymore, which was a reference to Nikki and Cena, who were in a relationship for several years before they broke up. Nikki also challenged her for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. The segment ended when Becky punched Nikki in the face.It will be interesting to see whether Nikki will get her title match against Becky Lynch.