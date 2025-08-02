"Lazy booking" - Jim Cornette hits out at WWE for major SummerSlam match

WWE is going full-throttle ahead of its first-ever two-night SummerSlam. The premium live event will emanate from the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and the sports entertainment juggernaut is stacking the card in every way.
With Cardi B set to host the PLE and Jelly Roll participating in a match, WWE is pulling no punches when it comes to celebrity involvement at the event. Many high-profile championship matches have also been booked for the two nights.
However, industry veteran Jim Cornette isn't a fan of one big match at The Biggest Party of the Summer this year.
While previewing night two of SummerSlam on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the veteran made his feelings clear on the six-pack TLC match for the WWE Tag Team Title.
"You know what that tells me, Brian? That tells me that I can save 30 minutes right off the top of the bat there...There's six teams in the one match...Ladders, tables, chairs, 12 guys, six teams, no DQ, lazy booking," he said. [From 0:53 onwards]
The match will see recently crowned Tag Team Champions, The Wyatt Sicks, defend against #DIY, The Street Profits, Motor City Machine Guns, Fraxiom, and Andrade & Rey Fenix.
The Wyatt Sicks, led by Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy, won the WWE Tag Team Title from The Street Profits on the July 11 edition of SmackDown.
They then put their titles on the line against Andrade and Rey Fenix on SmackDown on July 25. However, interference from Nikki Cross ended the match in disqualification, and soon chaos ensued. MCMG, The Street Profits, and #DIY ran down to the ring and started brawling.
This led to GM Nick Aldis announcing the six-pack TLC match for SummerSlam.
WWE will make history at SummerSlam with the TLC match
25 years ago, The Hardy Boyz, The Dudley Boyz, and Edge & Christian competed in the first-ever TLC match at SummerSlam.
Since then, fans have seen a number of TLC matches go down, but the six-pack tag team title TLC match at this year's SummerSlam is bound to go down in history.
This will be the largest field ever for a WWE TLC match with 12 participants. This TLC match will be the first-ever to take place on a PLE since the TLC event in 2020 and the first TLC match at SummerSlam since 2009.
