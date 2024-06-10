WWE legend sends an explicit message for AEW star Jack Perry

A WWE legend sent an explicit message for AEW star Jack Perry. The two men are set to square off on Dynamite this week.

Dustin Rhodes has been a part of AEW since its early days. He also had one of his most memorable matches in the company when he faced Cody Rhodes. However, since the American Nightmare left the promotion, Dustin has been rarely seen on television and hasn't featured prominently. However, he now has a chance to redeem himself.

After Adam Copeland broke his leg at AEW Double or Nothing 2024, he was stripped of the TNT Championship. It was announced that there would be a set of qualifying matches to determine who would become the next champion. One of those qualifying matches is set to take place this week between Dustin Rhodes and Jack Perry.

Prior to the match, Dustin Rhodes took to social media to send a strongly worded message to the young AEW star.

"Look at him..., he's a silver spoon little b**ch!"

This isn't the first time that Dustin Rhodes fired a shot at Jack Perry

Jack Perry has the attention of the entire locker room, especially after he and his stablemates in the Elite decided to attack AEW President Tony Khan. After it was announced that Dustin would square off against Perry this week on Dynamite, the wrestling legend cut a scathing promo on Collision where he claimed Perry was born with a silver spoon due to his upbringing.

This didn't stop there as Dustin also took to social media to double down on his claims that the former Jungle Boy was born with a silver spoon.

"#SilverSpoonBaby #Sacrifice," Dustin wrote.

It will be interesting to see whether Dustin Rhodes will be able to redeem himself and qualify for the TNT Championship match.

