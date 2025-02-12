WWE legend sends an explicit message to MJF

MJF is one of the most controversial stars in AEW. His polarizing nature has now resulted in him receiving an explicit message from a wrestling legend.

Friedman has been engaged in a feud with Jeff Jarrett in recent weeks. The two men were involved in a controversial segment not too long ago that resulted in a physical altercation. The former AEW World Champion has been quite disrespectful to Jeff and has now found himself in a feud with another legend - Dustin Rhodes. The two men had a heated exchange last week on Dynamite.

As a result, this week, The Devil will go one-on-one with The Natural. Ahead of this match, Dustin Rhodes took to social media to send a message to Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

Trending

"Max.....I brought the devil. #LOMK #LastOfMyKind B**CH"

Check out his tweet here.

Vince Russo slammed MJF's segment with Dustin Rhodes

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is well-known for his mic skills, as he often makes controversial and dastardly remarks about his opponents on the mic. Last week on Dynamite, Maxwell came face-to-face with Dustin Rhodes. The Devil didn't hesitate to call Dustin a drug addict. He then made things personal by referencing Dusty and Cody Rhodes. As expected, the segment ended in a physical brawl.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo pointed out that Maxwell's comments on the mic might someday land Tony Khan in hot water with Warner Bros. Discovery.

"There's got to be a line, just because, bro, they can go out there and say anything and get you in trouble with the network. I mean, that's, you know... you can't go too far; you got to have parameters, and you know, I mean... MJF gets Tony Khan in trouble with the network. That's not MJF's problem; that's Tony Khan's problem and that's the last thing you want to do, bro; last thing you want to do is p*ss off the network," he said. [6:00-6:32]

It will be interesting to see if Dustin Rhodes will be able to shut Friedman up once and for all.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback