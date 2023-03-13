WWE legend sends a heartfelt message to Arn Anderson after his son's tragic passing

Arn Anderson and his family are currently dealing with a tragedy after the WWE Hall of Famer, unfortunately, announced that his older son, Barrett, passed away at just 37 years old. In light of the tragedy, Jim Ross has now publicly shared his condolences.

Fans are likely far more familiar with Arn Anderson's younger son, Brock Anderson, who is in AEW. Brock has had moderate success in Tony Khan's company, with not being booked that often over the past year, leading some to speculate whether he'll remain signed to the promotion.

Sometime after hearing the news, Jim Ross took to social media to wish strength upon Arn Anderson in his time of need.

"So sorry for your loss Double A. Be strong for your family," JR tweeted.

Be strong for your family. twitter.com/thearnshow/sta… Arn Anderson @TheArnShow Last night my family suffered a loss that should never he felt by any parent.



Our older son Barrett passed away.



I am struggling to write this. Tell those you love that you love them.

Arn is yet to disclose the details that led to Barrett's untimely death but recently took to social media to thank everyone for the outpouring of support.

Ric Flair also publically shared a message about Arn Anderson's son's passing

Flair and Anderson share a deep history in wrestling, as they were two of the founding members of The Four Horsemen. Unfortunately, Flair is familiar with Arn's loss, as he too lost his son Reid Flair back in 2014.

Ric Flair recently took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message in light of Barrett's passing and urged fans to value every day.

"I'm So Very Sorry To Hear About Barrett Anderson's Passing. God Knows The Pain And Hurt Is Unbearable. I Would Strongly Suggest To Follow Arn's Words And Tell EVERYONE That Means Something To You I Love You Everyday! Tomorrow Is Not Guaranteed," Flair tweeted.

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy 🏻 I’m So Very Sorry To Hear About Barrett Anderson’s Passing. God Knows The Pain And Hurt Is Unbearable. I Would Strongly Suggest To Follow Arn’s Words And Tell EVERYONE That Means Something To You I Love You Everyday! Tomorrow Is Not Guaranteed

The wrestling world seems to be mourning alongside Arn Anderson during this enormously difficult time. Brock Anderson also penned quite an emotional tribute to his older brother, recalling one of his favorite memories with Barrett.

