WWE Hall of Famer sends a heartfelt message after hearing about Arn Anderson's son passing away

WWE legend Ric Flair sent a heartfelt message after learning of AEW veteran Arn Anderson's son Barrett's tragic death at the age of 37.

In recent months, the pro-wrestling world has been bombarded with one tragic news after another. The deaths of Kevin Nash's son Tristan and Jay Briscoe are still fresh on the mind, and Arn Anderson's son has also sadly died.

The AEW personality took to Twitter to announce the passing away of his older son Barrett Anthony Lunde. Fans responded in droves to the legend's tweet, condoning the bereaved family.

Several current stars and legends, including Ric Flair, have expressed condolences to the Anderson family.

"I'm So Very Sorry To Hear About Barrett Anderson's Passing. God Knows The Pain And Hurt Is Unbearable. I Would Strongly Suggest To Follow Arn's Words And Tell EVERYONE That Means Something To You I Love You Everyday! Tomorrow Is Not Guaranteed," he wrote.

You can check out Flair's message below:

Arn Anderson shared an update after his son tragically passed away

In 1985, Anderson married Erin Lunde, with whom he had two sons, Brock and Barrett. Anderson's youngest son, Brock, is also an AEW wrestler, and he's appeared on Dynamite several times and recently allied with Brian Pillman Jr.

Arn Anderson recently took to Twitter to update fans following the death of his son. He said nothing could have prepared the 64-year-old for this tragedy, thanking fans for their support.

"I appreciate everyone's countless thoughts and prayers. I don't know when or if I will be able to talk about this without falling apart. Nothing prepares you for this. The love that has come from so many to my family has meant more than you all will ever know. A blanket thank you is all I can muster at this time," Anderson wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

Arn was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012 and currently works for All Elite Wrestling. Sportskeeda Wrestling extends our heartfelt condolences during this difficult time to Arn Anderson and his family.

