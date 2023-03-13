WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson shares update after his son tragically passes away

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson recently sent a message to fans after the tragic passing of his son, Barrett Anthony Lunde.

It has been a difficult start to 2023 for the wrestling world. WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently lost his Tristan at just 26 years old. Former ROH Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe tragically passed away in a car accident in January at 38, and now Arn has sadly lost his son at 37.

Arn recently took to Twitter to provide an update to fans after his son's passing. The 64-year-old thanked fans for their support and admitted that nothing could have prepared him for this tragedy.

"I appreciate everyone's countless thoughts and prayers. I don't know when or if I will be able to talk about this without falling apart. Nothing prepares you for this. The love that has come from so many to my family has meant more than you all will ever know. A blanket thank you is all I can muster at this time," tweeted the Hall of Famer.

WWE Superstars send condolences to Arn Anderson

Arn Anderson has made a lot of friends during his legendary career, and many of them showed their support for the Hall of Famer after the heartbreaking news.

He announced his son's passing on social media yesterday and said it was a loss that should never be felt by any parent.

"Last night my family suffered a loss that should never he felt by any parent. Our older son Barrett passed away. I am struggling to write this. Tell those you love that you love them. Barrett was just 37," tweeted Anderson.

Several WWE Superstars, including Bray Wyatt, Bayley, Santos Escobar, and more, sent their condolences to Arn after the tragic news.

The veteran was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012 and currently works for All Elite Wrestling. Sportskeeda Wrestling sends our condolences to Arn Anderson and his family during this difficult time.

