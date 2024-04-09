WWE legend sends a two-word message to Bully Ray after his appearance at WrestleMania 40

WWE WrestleMania XL has come and gone, and the wrestling world is still reeling from the various happenings and excitement. Bully Ray is receiving a lot of praise for his appearance, including comments from a longtime rival.

Night Two of WrestleMania 40 saw The Pride defeat The Final Testament in a Philadelphia Street Fight. ECW fans were treated to a surprise when Bully Ray was introduced as the special referee. The ECW Original was using his appropriate gimmick for The City of Brotherly Love - Bubba Ray Dudley, and he ended up helping Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits get the win.

Matt Hardy and Bully Ray have fought each other for years, as singles competitors as well as members of legendary tag teams The Hardy Boyz and The Dudley Boyz. Matt took to X to reply to Bully's post-WrestleMania tweet and backstage selfie from Lincoln Financial Field:

"Outstanding stuff at #WrestleMania, @bullyray5150!" Matt Hardy wrote.

WrestleMania marked Bully's first World Wrestling Entertainment appearance since his 2018 Hall of Fame induction. He and D-Von Dudley are signed to Legends contracts.

Top WWE star spotted with AEW stars in Philadelphia

WrestleMania Week brings pro wrestlers from different companies together for a week of matches and mingling with fans.

AEW, NJPW, TNA, and indie stars were in Philadelphia this week for WrestleCon and the various live events, including the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame and the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremonies.

Cody Rhodes had a monumental weekend as he defeated Roman Reigns to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The American Nightmare also reunited with several of his former co-workers from AEW.

Cody also had major in-person support in the crowd at WrestleMania Sunday. As seen below, Ricky Starks and Dustin Rhodes were among the supporters of Cody at WrestleMania.

Rhodes is set to return to Monday Night RAW for tonight's post-WrestleMania episode, which will air live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. There's no word yet on his first title defense, or if Roman Reigns will receive a rematch after his historic title reign ended in the 'Mania main event.

