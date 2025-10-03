WWE legend shares his thoughts on Chris Jericho's future amid AEW absence (Exclusive)

Nine-time World Champion Chris Jericho hasn't been seen on AEW television since April of this year, amidst growing speculation that he's leaving the promotion. The inaugural AEW World Champion was one of the first stars to join Tony Khan's promotion in 2019 and helped build All Elite Wrestling from the ground up.

He has been an integral part of the company throughout these last six years. With his contract set to expire in December of this year, speculation is growing that The Learning Tree might be headed back to WWE. Former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long recently shared his thoughts on the matter.

On an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Long was asked what he would do if he were Jericho. The 78-year-old stated that he would stick it out with AEW if he were in Y2J's place unless WWE offers significantly higher money.

"I'd stay in AEW, because I don't think the time is right for him there now. Chris is a good hand. I mean, an excellent hand, and I don't think they're going to listen to him like we did back in the day, because Chris has great ideas and he's a guy that can really help you, you know? So if I were him, I'd stay right there in AEW. He's in good graces with the boss, so I'm pretty sure he's making good money. So, unless it may be about the money. WWE always have more money, then you got to go where more money is, you know? So we just have to wait and see what happens, but, Chris, I'd like to see him stay right where he is." Long said.

Chris Jericho has had a successful time in the Jacksonville-based promotion, winning both the World Championship and the FTW Championship. He has been part of two of the company's most iconic stables, the Inner Circle and the Jericho Appreciation Society, and also managed to become a two-time World Champion in their sister promotion, Ring of Honor.

