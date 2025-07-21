WWE legend slams AEW for breaking their own rules at All In: "It is disappointing"

AEW is known for playing fast and loose with its rules over the years. Now, a WWE legend has slammed the company for doing the same at All In.At AEW All In: Texas, fans witnessed another epic contest between Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega. Both rivals delivered an exceptional performance in the ring. There were a couple of questionable moments that should've led to a disqualification, like when Don Callis pulled the referee out of the ring just when Omega was about to win the match. Callis then stomped the official on his head. The bout continued, and Okada picked up the win.Speaking on his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the WWE legend criticized AEW for breaking its own rules, as the promotion is known for playing by the book, according to him. He acknowledged that the company upheld the regulations when it came to tournaments like the Continental Classic, but that also means that this match should've ended in a DQ finish after the referee was stomped on his head.“Yeah. I mean, that’s totally understandable, and I don’t disagree with you. I mean, they’ve been very, very by the books, when it comes to rules, you know, like the Continental Classic, there can be no interference. And I know there’s some people to get frustrated by that, you know, that are trying to be heels and get heat, whatever else. So it is weird that they pulled the ref out, and he took a face bump, and then he got stomped in the back of the neck. It is weird that that wasn’t a DQ, especially because AEW really prides itself on following the rules and being by the rules. Not crazy about that finish. I would have, I would have tried to do something different.”He continued to say that the Jacksonville-based promotion disappoints fans when they break their own rules.“I think they have pushed the focus on rules so strongly, I think when they break, when they break their own rules, so to say, I think it is disappointing to their fan base, you know, because their fan base expects them to follow by the rules, and they don’t expect, you know, lazy booking like that.” [H/T 411Mania]Matt Hardy sent a message to Hangman Page following his win at AEW All In: TexasAt All In 2025, Hangman Page challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship in a Texas Deathmatch. As expected, this match turned out to be a brutal and bloody affair. In the end, Page prevailed and captured his second World Title in All Elite Wrestling.Following this win, Matt Hardy took to social media to congratulate Hangman on his big win.&quot;Congratulations, Hangman Adam Page!&quot; Hardy wrote.Check out his tweet here:It will be interesting to see who will be next in line to challenge Hangman Page.