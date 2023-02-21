WWE legend slams Tony Khan as a "petulant child"; calls AEW a vanity project

A WWE veteran slammed the AEW President Tony Khan for his recent actions.

While Tony Khan has built a credible competitor to the Stamford-based Promotion, he is known to behave in an unorthodox manner at times. He recently posted a rather enraged tweet directing his frustration at sports journalist Ariel Helwani. The tweet went viral, prompting several veterans to comment on it.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff heavily criticized Tony Khan's behavior.

"It’s just bad. Bad. You don’t want to do that to people. I’ve had it done to me. There’s no reason for it. Tony is inviting a lot of this criticism. He acts like a petulant child in the way he responds, and his response to Ariel in the crowd was a petulant child whose feelings were hurt because somebody took his toy away from him. I mean, it’s just so absolutely childish. I think that’s a reflection, at least in my mind, of who Tony Khan is. He’s immature. He is a child with a vanity project. He’s passionate." [H/T: SeScoops]

WWE veteran Michael Cole recently took a sly jibe at the AEW President

Tony Khan's tweet has sparked a number of comments in the pro-wrestling world, including a cheeky dig from WWE itself.

In a recent episode of SmackDown, Ariel Helwani made his debut for the blue brand. This prompted commentator Michael Cole to make a veiled jibe directed at Tony Khan.

"The unbiased, world-renowned combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani who asks all the hard questions whether you want to answer them or not!" Michael Cole said.

sai @meteoras michael cole shading tony khan after he called ariel helwani "unbiased" as he should michael cole shading tony khan after he called ariel helwani "unbiased" as he should https://t.co/bdvoqbLQDY

As of now, Tony Khan is preparing for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. It remains to be seen whether the All Elite President will respond to Michael Cole in the future.

