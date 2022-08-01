"One of my favorite interviews I have ever done" - WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin commends AEW Star's rise in the industry (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin has heaped praise on Mark Henry.

Henry retired from in-ring competition in 2017. After several sporadic appearances and backstage work, he left WWE in 2021. He debuted in AEW in May of that year and has been working as a coach and commentator since then.

In a recent conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the Texas Rattlesnake described his experience interviewing the big man. He praised Henry's ability to tell stories and was impressed by his knowledge.

"When you are sitting literally two or three feet from Mark Henry and he starts talking about things moved him emotionally, you can just feel this power that is coming from this guy. He is such a great storyteller and he has so much knowledge because he did not come up having it real easy. So probably one of my favorite interviews I have ever done, feeling the power, not the physical power, but the power of Mark's knowledge being a man and being a stand up guy," Austin said. (0:41 onwards)

The Texas Rattlesnake believes Mark Henry has a lot of wisdom to offer, which makes him unique.

Mark Henry on who is the greatest success story in WWE and pro wrestling

The World's Strongest Man has also showered praise on one of Stone Cold Steve Austin's biggest on-screen rivals, The Rock.

During the Attitude Era, the People's Champ had a series of enthralling matches against Austin. Meanwhile, Henry and Rock used to team up as part of the Nation of Domination.

During a recent interaction on the Busted Open podcast, Henry revealed that many doubted the Brahma Bull's potential, but he proved his detractors wrong.

"I will say he [The Rock] is the greatest success story in the history of pro wrestling because of where he came from... People said he was 'Rocky lite' and I heard that from somebody that was a high up and I was like, 'Damn, he's not going to make it.' And then when he changed and started doing it his way, look at him now. The match that he had with Stone Cold Steve Austin - Austin-Rock [was] masterful," said Mark Henry.

The Rock is an eight-time WWE Champion and one of the biggest Hollywood stars right now. Meanwhile, Stone Cold Steve Austin is a six-time world champion in WWE. and a Hall of Famer. It is safe to say that both men have done well for themselves both in and outside of pro wrestling.

