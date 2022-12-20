WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin receives an interesting message from fan-favorite AEW star

Steve Austin is a bonafide legend in the wrestling industry. The superstar recently celebrated his 58th birthday. While he undoubtedly received numerous birthday wishes, AEW World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens took to social media to share a special message for the legend.

The Acclaimed has quickly risen to become one of the biggest attractions in AEW. Despite this, neither Max Caster nor Anthony Bowens are in any way similar to Steve Austin. What could the star have in common with the legend?

Bowens recently took to Twitter to reveal that he shares a birthday with the Texan Rattlesnake, and even asked the veteran to "scissor" him.

"This is a pretty cool person to share a birthday with…so it’s gotta be said. SCISSOR ME, STONE COLD" - Bowens Tweeted.

This isn't the first time that Anthony Bowens has made a reference to Stone Cold Steve Austin. During a podcast appearance, The Acclaimed said he was trying to get the crowd to go along with his "that's right" chant akin to the notorious "What" chants Austin had made popular.

Kurt Angle believes that Jon Moxley is the next Stone Cold Steve Austin of pro wrestling

Stone Cold is known for his no-nonsense, rugged, and violent wrestling style which endeared him to the 1990s WWE audience. While the veteran has never officially passed the torch to another, some believe that Jon Moxley is the modern star to come closest to emulating The Texan Rattlesnake.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Jim Ross on Jon Moxley:



“Moxley is the closest thing I’ve seen in pro wrestling like Stone Cold since Stone Cold.” Jim Ross on Jon Moxley:“Moxley is the closest thing I’ve seen in pro wrestling like Stone Cold since Stone Cold.” https://t.co/hPd9Sbcu27

During an exclusive interview with WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda, Kurt Angle compared the wrestlers' attitudes.

"He [Moxley] has that attitude about him, he has that way about him and you're absolutely right. He is the new age Stone Cold Steve Austin, and that character always works." (00:24 onward).

It remains to be seen if The Purveyor of Violence could possibly match up to Stone Cold. Moxley is already positioned as one of the biggest stars on the AEW roster, so he's undoubtedly close.

