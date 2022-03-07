WWE legend "super excited" to share ring with Sting in AEW

Sting's return to pro wrestling in late 2020 has been an inspirational story thus far. Not only did The Icon wrestle in front of a live audience, he also showed very little sign of ring rust at the age of 62.

The Vigilante will lace up his boots again when he teams up with Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara to lock horns with Matt Hardy, Andrade, and Isiah Kassidy at AEW Revolution tonight. The bout will be contested under the Tornado trio's match stipulation, meaning that there will be utter chaos.

On the latest episode of Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Big Money Matt shared his thoughts heading into the highly-anticipated event. He said that he'd never thought of sharing the ring with the WCW Icon, especially in 2022. The 47-year-old spoke highly of Sting and said he's super excited to stand toe-to-toe with the veteran:

"If you would have asked me, ‘Is there a chance you’ll be wrestling Sting on pay-per-view in 2022?’ I would have laughed at you. I mean, if this was two years ago, I would have laughed, you know. So it’s very cool. Once again, Sting is a guy that I have the utmost respect for and he is even a generation ahead of me. I’m an old-timer in the game, you know, so to be able to get to work with him on this huge card in this very cool match. It’s something I’m super excited for," said Matt Hardy. (H/T Fightful)

The Icon's last and only trios match went down on the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite last year, where he joined forces with CM Punk and Allin to defeat MJF and the FTR.

Sting made his AEW in-ring debut at AEW Revolution 2021

WindyCityWrestlingFan @ChicagoWrestli2 : Darby Allin and Sting vs Brian Cage and Ricky Starks - Revolution 2021



We all thought that the build to this match was boring, but then Brian Cage powerbombed Sting, and then we were invested. Only reason this match isn’t higher is cause the match had commentary : Darby Allin and Sting vs Brian Cage and Ricky Starks - Revolution 2021We all thought that the build to this match was boring, but then Brian Cage powerbombed Sting, and then we were invested. Only reason this match isn’t higher is cause the match had commentary 6️⃣: Darby Allin and Sting vs Brian Cage and Ricky Starks - Revolution 2021We all thought that the build to this match was boring, but then Brian Cage powerbombed Sting, and then we were invested. Only reason this match isn’t higher is cause the match had commentary https://t.co/jtGrxTKJTl

If one may turn the clock back to AEW Revolution pay-per-view last year, The Vigilante wrestled for the first time since announcing his retirement at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in 2016.

The Icon and Allin found success when they teamed up to face Ricky Starks and Brian Cage in a pre-taped cinematic-style street fight.

Since then, the 62-year-old star and his protege haven't looked back as they went on to expand their tag team winning record to 6-0. Whether or not they repeat history alongside Guevara this time remains to be seen.

