WWE legend has a surprising pick to take the AEW World title from MJF

A WWE legend believes that only one person can possibly take down AEW World Champion MJF.

The Salt of the Earth earned the biggest prize in the Jacksonville-based company last year. Facing off against Jon Moxley at Full Gear, he managed to even the odds and take down the BCC member with a little help from William Regal. Since then, he has maintained an iron grip over the title, refusing to put it at stake until this year's Revolution.

While MJF is scheduled to face Bryan Danielson at the upcoming pay-per-view, Matt Hardy believes that he should lose the title to one specific star. During a recent episode of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the WWE veteran stated the following:

"If I had to guess, I would say Kenny Omega." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble For the majority of new wrestlers, this is a career promo but for MJF this is just another Wednesday. For the majority of new wrestlers, this is a career promo but for MJF this is just another Wednesday. https://t.co/ShO5wdbdP9

Matt Hardy further mentioned that he believes that MJF's title reign was intended to establish himself rather than promote younger talent.

MJF cut a hard-hitting promo on AEW Dynamite last week

With the Revolution pay-per-view just around the corner, the Long Island native has seemingly turned the intensity up a notch.

In the latest edition of Dynamite, MJF spelled out what would happen at Revolution. He went as far as to directly address Bryan Danielson's children, promising them that their father was in for a violent fight. He further mentioned his rumored real-life split with his fiance Naomi as well.

The segment took a turn for the worse when Bryan Danielson and MJF started to exchange blows. While security was able to separate the two brawling stars, fans had no doubt that the upcoming pay-per-view would see both men giving it their all.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



#AEWDynamite I think MJF has been having a tough few days… I think MJF has been having a tough few days… #AEWDynamite https://t.co/IkSaYBeaq9

As of now, it remains to be seen whether MJF will be able to hold on to his AEW title or not at Revolution.

Do you agree with AEW star Matt Hardy? Sound off in the comments section below!

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes