"Shawn Michaels Wanna Be" - WWE legend takes a massive dig at Chris Jericho after bold segment on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho's passionate promo on this week's Dynamite became the target of ridicule from a WWE legend.

In a segment, The JAS leader discussed his upcoming match against Eddie Kingston. The Wizard reminded the Mad King about the latter's inability to protect his allies, as he named Ruby Soho, Bryan Danielson, Santana, and Ortiz as the victims so far.

In his vengeful monolog, Jericho clarified that he could be just as ruthless and sadistic as the Mad King. He also vowed to bring back his violent Painmaker gimmick for next week's "Barbed Wire Everywhere" match.

Referencing The Wizard's promo on Dynamite, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took a sly dig at the former AEW Champion. The legend also stated that Jericho would never be as great as the Nature Boy.

"Living Legend In Your Own Mind. Shawn Michaels Wanna Be. Ric Flair Never Will Be. WOOOOO! Where Did You Buy That Cheap Suit? Obviously Not From @GentsPlaybook"

You can check out the full tweet here:

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy

Where Did You Buy That Cheap Suit? Obviously Not From Living Legend In Your Own Mind. Shawn Michaels Wanna Be. Ric Flair Never Will Be. WOOOOO!Where Did You Buy That Cheap Suit? Obviously Not From @GentsPlaybook Living Legend In Your Own Mind. Shawn Michaels Wanna Be. Ric Flair Never Will Be. WOOOOO! Where Did You Buy That Cheap Suit? Obviously Not From @GentsPlaybook https://t.co/6M2UNLWtSR

While the dig is seemingly made in good humor, fans will have to see if Chris Jericho responds to Ric Flair.

Fans found the WWE legend's tweet hilarious

Ric Flair calling out Chris Jericho for the latter's words and the suit was a source of entertainment for most fans on Twitter.

However, a few comments disagreed with Flair's deprecating message. A few fans also called out the Nature Boy for apparently being jealous of Jericho's success.

Regardless of Ric Flair's words, Chris Jericho's latest promo has hyped the AEW audience for his match against Eddie Kingston next week. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what happens next in the Jericho-Kingston saga soon.

Find out which AEW star overpowered Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far