  • home icon
  • AEW
  • WWE legend takes a massive shot at FTR: "You're going to fire those internet trolls"

WWE legend takes a massive shot at FTR: "You're going to fire those internet trolls"

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Sep 10, 2025 14:46 GMT
FTR
FTR [Image via AEW's Instagram]

FTR has been involved in a major controversy with Jake Hager. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion recently made some comments on Insight with Chris Van Vliet about his frustration over AEW and Tony Khan, where he mentioned FTR skipped a TV taping after a backstage meeting over CM Punk's AEW departure.

Ad

While this controversy is far from being over, WWE legend Eric Bischoff jumped into the mix by ripping Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood with some serious comments. Following Hager's interview, Wheeler took to X to reveal that he had already confronted the former WWE star over his remarks. He revealed that Hager had apologized for his comments, suggesting it was a mistake on his end.

Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff called out Cash Wheeler as emotionally weak. He said that it makes FTR look fragile, which could be detrimental for their on-screen characters. The WCW Icon advised the AEW stars to remain in character even on social media, as it could put them in a bad light.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It just makes me laugh. Fragile. There’s Dax and Cash. ‘Oh my god, he said my name. This fragility in professional wrestling has got to stop. By posting that reaction, you’re going to fire those internet trolls up even more… Keep your character alive in social media, guys. It’ll serve you well." he said [H/T: Ringside News]
Ad

As of now, neither Cash Wheeler nor Dax Harwood has made any comments on Bischoff's remarks. Only time will tell where this controversy will lead from here on out in professional wrestling.

FTR's Cash Wheeler makes a bold claim ahead of AEW Dynamite

Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood have become two of the biggest heels in All Elite Wrestling. They have been involved in a feud with Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, and they will face the duo at AEW All Out later this month. Ahead of this week's Dynamite, Wheeler made a bold claim about FTR.

Ad

Taking to X, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion responded to a fan-made edit by saying they are breathing new life into professional wrestling. Wheeler referenced their tag team's WWE name, 'Revival,' as their mission.

"Breathin’ new life in the game, it’s a revival." he wrote

Check out his X post below:

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications