WWE legend takes a massive shot at FTR: "You're going to fire those internet trolls"

FTR has been involved in a major controversy with Jake Hager. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion recently made some comments on Insight with Chris Van Vliet about his frustration over AEW and Tony Khan, where he mentioned FTR skipped a TV taping after a backstage meeting over CM Punk's AEW departure.While this controversy is far from being over, WWE legend Eric Bischoff jumped into the mix by ripping Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood with some serious comments. Following Hager's interview, Wheeler took to X to reveal that he had already confronted the former WWE star over his remarks. He revealed that Hager had apologized for his comments, suggesting it was a mistake on his end.Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff called out Cash Wheeler as emotionally weak. He said that it makes FTR look fragile, which could be detrimental for their on-screen characters. The WCW Icon advised the AEW stars to remain in character even on social media, as it could put them in a bad light.&quot;It just makes me laugh. Fragile. There’s Dax and Cash. ‘Oh my god, he said my name. This fragility in professional wrestling has got to stop. By posting that reaction, you’re going to fire those internet trolls up even more… Keep your character alive in social media, guys. It’ll serve you well.&quot; he said [H/T: Ringside News]As of now, neither Cash Wheeler nor Dax Harwood has made any comments on Bischoff's remarks. Only time will tell where this controversy will lead from here on out in professional wrestling.FTR's Cash Wheeler makes a bold claim ahead of AEW DynamiteCash Wheeler and Dax Harwood have become two of the biggest heels in All Elite Wrestling. They have been involved in a feud with Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, and they will face the duo at AEW All Out later this month. Ahead of this week's Dynamite, Wheeler made a bold claim about FTR.Taking to X, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion responded to a fan-made edit by saying they are breathing new life into professional wrestling. Wheeler referenced their tag team's WWE name, 'Revival,' as their mission.&quot;Breathin’ new life in the game, it’s a revival.&quot; he wroteCheck out his X post below: