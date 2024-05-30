WWE legend teases huge AEW return after recently leaving the company - "We may reach a deal"

A WWE legend teased a potential return to AEW. The star in question had only recently become a free agent after his contract expired with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Matt Hardy first joined AEW in 2020 and was immediately involved in some interesting storylines. He even changed his gimmick and took on the role of mentor to Private Party. Over the next few years, he would appear alongside Private Party for their matches.

Hardy had had a decent run in the Jacksonville-based promotion and his contract recently ended, making him a free agent. During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Matt Hardy provided his reason for leaving the company and stated that he is still in talks with his former employer and they could reach a deal soon.

"The amount of dates wasn't what I wanted because like wherever I'm going to be for these last few years that I can do this, I want to contribute wherever I'm at so I want to try and be like involved and you know an important storyline and stuff where I can still stay relevant but still help elevate younger talent as well too. So, that was kind of the reason I chose not to re-sign at that time and we still talked and we still have been talking and negotiating some. We're still talking about things and you know, we may reach a deal, who knows," said Hardy. [13:48 - 14:18]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Matt Hardy wants to retire in WWE

Matt and his brother Jeff Hardy first made names for themselves in WWE. It was their association with the Stamford-based promotion that catapulted them into superstardom.

Hence, it should come as no surprise that Matt Hardy stated during the same interview that he would probably retire in WWE, however, he also said things were unpredictable in pro wrestling and that there could always be a change of plans.

"I've had some conversations with [Jeff Hardy] too like I haven't had super serious conversations with him but I feel like when it's all said and done, we'll end up probably retiring there. Probably doing a Hall of Fame. I mean that's our home. If it wasn't for WWE, we wouldn't be who we are right now. But yeah, It's pro wrestling too, never say never. Anything can happen and that's one of the fun parts about what I'm doing right now. It's like my future isn't predictable. You never exactly what's gonna happen and I like the idea that I can kind of pop up anywhere anytime," said Hardy. [From 15:10 to 15:45]

It will be interesting to see whether the 49-year-old Hardy swiftly returns to AEW or if he pops up in WWE for one last run.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, then link back to the original source with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

