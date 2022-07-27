"Not sure why he changed things" - WWE legend suggests that Tony Khan may have negatively influenced his impending final match

In a recent interview, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair noted that Tony Khan might have influenced the match card in the upcoming final act of his illustrious career.

Ric Flair recently sat down on Insight with Chris Van Vliet where he shared how he believes that politics prevented certain AEW stars from appearing at his final match pay-per-view.

“Conrad [Thompson] and I put it together mutually. We were going to go outside and use some people from AEW, but then it all became a little political with Tony. I’m not sure why he changed things around but it's okay, we worked around it and we are sold out. That’s all that matters.” (11:33 onward).

While Flair didn't specify what he meant by "politics," it could be further speculated that Tony Khan might not have wanted certain AEW stars to appear at the event. Despite this, a large number of AEW stars, including Rey Fenix, Jay Lethal, and Brian Pillman Jr., are set to compete at the event.

Check out the full interview below:

Need to catch up on the latest AEW Rampage results? Check them out via this link.

Ric Flair believes that Jay Lethal should be working at the top level of WWE

One of the most recalled and talked about moments in TNA IMPACT history arguably was the "Woo-off" between Ric Flair and Jay Lethal. During their 2010 feud, the two had a memorable promo segment resulting in both men trading "wooo's."

Since this segment, Flair has often been asked about his relationship with Lethal, and during the same interview with Chris Van Vliet, he shared some high praise for the former ROH World Champion.

"He's electric. I really feel he should be working for the WWE and at the top level. He's got that much talent. I don't know why he's not, but that's not because he doesn't deserve to be." (20:42 onward)

omar @yesidk0 Jay Lethal and Ric Flair in the same ring again, yk what that means #RicFlairsLastMatch Jay Lethal and Ric Flair in the same ring again, yk what that means #RicFlairsLastMatch https://t.co/p25hwBKCOi

Well before the announcement of Flair's final match, the two stars shared some training together, which fans initially took to mean that the 73-year old was simply keeping in shape. However, since Jay Lethal will face the WWE Hall of Famer during the PPV, could he be the man to deliver Flair his final loss?

Please credit Insight with Chris Van Vliet and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

We asked Eric Bischoff to clarify his controversial comments about CM Punk here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far