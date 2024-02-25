WWE legend on Tiffany Stratton: "She’s a cute girl, and you could tell she’s trying to be ugly"

A WWE legend recently opened up on Tiffany Stratton's role as a heel on the main roster.

Mark Henry is one of the greatest heavyweights to compete in the ring. At the peak of his career, Henry was an indestructible force who wreaked havoc on all his opponents. The former World Heavyweight Champion is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling, where he makes sporadic appearances. However, the former powerlifter still has his finger on the pulse of the wrestling industry and gives his opinion on various topics.

During a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry was all praise for Tiffany Statton after her performance at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024. The veteran noted that it's hard to hate her because she is a cute girl trying to be ugly.

"So her [Tiffany Stratton] talent and confidence is well above her being a rookie because of all of the qualities that she has but I mean they’re gonna have to do a lot of work to make us hate her because I’m just looking at all the positives and the pluses and she’s a cute girl and you could tell she’s trying to be ugly. [It] is not working yet……She’s trying. It’s not working. All those little girls at home who love pro wrestling and they see how she dresses. Look at her gear……Man, she’s spending money on gear. Big money! And all the little girls know it!" said Henry. [From 23:03 to 24:19]

Mark Henry compared Tiffany Stratton to MJF

Ever since her debut in NXT in 2021, Tiffany Stratton has proven that she has all the makings of a top star in the company. She captured the NXT Women's Championship at Battleground in May 2023 and dropped the title to Becky Lynch in September, ending her 107-day reign.

Stratton then earned herself a SmackDown contract just a few months later. During the same episode of the Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry highlighted the similarities between Tiffany Stratton and MJF, noting that she is entertaining just like the former AEW World Champion.

"You know what? I like that though. I like it when the crowd chooses and goes, 'You know what? I know she's not a great person but I like her, and I want her.' We see that with MJF, MJF is not a good guy. I remember the first time he came into the Sirius XM studios, and how he talked so badly to Dave LaGreca. I wanted to hit him over the head with one of the microphones. The more that I listened to him, the more I was like, this dude is hilarious."

Henry continued:

"He's not just a great wrestler, he's a great entertainer, and I think people see that in Tiffany. They see her being a great entertainer and the future is just so bright for her. She's very easy to look at and she tends to get your attention by her athleticism too, like where's her weakness? So when you don't have a weakness, or you're not flawed, it's hard to hate on that until the greatness happens. She hasn't had a greatness moment yet. You need to let her slow build like she did, have some big moments and some big experiences, and then down the road, strap the rocket to her, and then the people will start to hate and you can make her that heel that she wants to be, because she don't act like a babyface." [From 17:29 to 19:26]

After this incredible performance at WWE Elimination Chamber, it will be interesting to see whether Tiffany Statton's career takes off.

What are your thoughts on Mark Henry's comments on Tiffany Stratton? Sound off in the comments section below.

