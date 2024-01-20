WWE legend has told Cody Rhodes he will never wrestle him again, considers their last match "one of the greatest of all time"

A WWE legend recently opened up about his last match against Cody Rhodes. He spoke highly of the bout and even added that he would never wrestle Cody again.

The superstar in question here is none other than Cody's real-life half-brother, Dustin Rhodes (FKA Goldust). They met inside the ring in a battle of brothers at Double or Nothing PPV in 2019. The winner of the match was Cody Rhodes.

Speaking in an interview with Denise Salcedo, The Natural discussed his one-on-one match against his brother at the 2019 Double of Nothing PPV.

“I think that match will go down in history as one of the greatest matches of all time. There are some great matches out there, but I think it really it holds water. I think it's going to be talked about for 10 years from now. 15, 20 years from now like Savage Steamboat right. I think it is of that caliber and I think is a true story between a brother and a brother, good versus evil even and just the way we told the story was very magical.'I'm very proud of it. It was a great moment for me and it is number one. It's top for me.”

Dustin Rhodes is incredibly proud of his match against Cody Rhodes. He believes the match was exceptionally good and doesn't want to ruin the special moment by having another round with his brother.

“So now to work him again ever, I've told him no. I wouldn't never do that again, but you never say never. It's like I don't want to touch that. It's so good. Why try to best it? Because it's, you know I don't think that's possible.” [From 21:20 to 22:13]

Wrestling against brother Cody Rhodes was very special for Dustin Rhodes

Dustin Rhodes has met his brother only twice inside the ring. Except for Double and Nothing, he once had a brief brawl with The American Nightmare in the 2009 Royal Rumble match, where Cody Rhodes eliminated Goldust.

However, the match at Double or Nothing was their first-ever singles match against each other. Therefore, Dustin confessed it was very special for him. The Natural even considers it a great achievement.

“That was a very special night for me and I've listened to Cody about it. It's not one of his, it's not his top match, he says, but man, it's mine. It's very special in my heart and to do that at 50 right, it's a great achievement for somebody like me.”[From 18:36 to 18:56]

Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes are sons of late WWE legend and Hall of Famer The American Dream Dusty Rhodes. Dustin is still in AEW, whereas his brother Cody returned to WWE in 2022.

