WWE legend urges Jeff Hardy to leave AEW and retire from pro wrestling entirely

WWE legend Eric Bischoff recently advised Jeff Hardy to leave AEW and retire from pro wrestling entirely.

Matt Hardy's AEW contract ended recently and he chose not to re-sign with the promotion. He made an appearance on TNA but clarified that he is still a free agent.

The Charismatic Enigma's contract was also up this spring but it was reported that AEW had extended it till 2025 because of his injuries. That, however, is not the case anymore and his deal will expire this year itself.

While speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on whether he thinks Jeff should stay with AEW or return to WWE upon his contract expiring. He said:

“I don’t think it’s a good idea for Jeff to be working in AEW or WWE. It’s easier with AEW because they’re not on the road much, other than for television production. I think Jeff would be better off away from wrestling."

He added:

"Spend some time with your kids, your wife. Appreciate what you’ve got, be grateful for what you’ve got, be grateful you could still walk with all the crazy stuff you put yourself through both recreationally and in the ring professionally. Be grateful for your health, and just look back and smile. That’d be my advice.” [H/T Ringsidenews ]

Eric Bischoff believes Jeff Hardy will have a hard time retiring from the ring

In the same podcast, Eric Bischoff also noted that he thinks it won't be easy for Jeff Hardy to hang up his wrestling boots as the profession has been a big part of his life.

He said: "It’s hard for wrestlers to leave because it becomes a part of who they are. It gets in their DNA. When they say, ‘It’s in my blood,’ that’s true for some people. Giving it up is like walking away from part of yourself. Some people can handle it; some people look forward to it. Some people have a very difficult time with it and never really truly, truly adjust. I think perhaps Jeff is in the latter category. Don’t know, could be wrong. I hope I am. "

Jeff Hardy has been out of action since suffering an injury in February. During his match with Sammy Guevara on Rampage, he sustained a broken nose courtesy of a botched move by his opponent.