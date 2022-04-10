"You have been a dream match of mine" - WWE legend wants to face CM Punk in AEW

CM Punk is not short of suitors in AEW. As it turns out, he is a dream opponent for three-time WWE Intercontinental Champion Dustin Rhodes.

CM Punk joined AEW in August 2021 in one of the most historic wrestling comebacks in history. He had been away from the ring for seven years, so fans were unsure of what to expect from the Second City Saint upon his return. However, the former UFC star went on to have an exceptional first year in AEW.

The 43-year-old tweeted that he was looking for an opponent for this Wednesday's Dynamite and tagged several stars. He did mention that Eddie Kingston was not eligible.

In response to the tweet, Dustin Rhodes, formerly known as Goldust in WWE, revealed that the Voice of the Voiceless had been a dream match for him for a while. The veteran expects the two AEW stars to have a five-star match when the right time comes.

"Gonna tell you something you may not know. You have been a dream match of mine for a while. I believe when the time comes, the storied, passionate match will be worth *****, and perhaps one of the best I have ever had! If we get 20+ minutes. Wouldn't take anything less." Dustin Rhodes tweeted.

CM Punk has faced Dustin Rhodes' brother Cody Rhodes in WWE

The former WWE Champion has faced Dustin's brother Cody Rhodes in singles competition during their time in WWE. The American Nightmare defeated the Second City Saint via count-out on an episode of SmackDown in 2008. However, the latter picked up a pinfall victory on an earlier episode of the blue brand.

In a 2005 match at WrestleReunion, Dustin Rhodes, Dusty Rhodes and Mike Graham defeated Abdullah The Butcher, CM Punk, and Kevin Sullivan with hardcore legend Mick Foley as the special guest referee.

Cody Rhodes vs CM Punk would have been a marquee clash in AEW, considering both of them are major stars in the business. However, with Cody back in WWE, we might not see the two lock horns again.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Pratik Singh