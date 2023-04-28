WWE legend wants Jeff Hardy to face former AEW World Champion in a dream match

Jeff Hardy recently returned to AEW, and fans are already speculating which dream matches he'll have before retiring. Matt Hardy recently listed a few of the AEW stars he wants to see his brother go up against, and almost immediately named Kenny Omega.

The Charismatic Enigma recently cut a promo that seems to allude to his imminent retirement. Jeff Hardy has long since battled personal demons, and they nearly cost him his pro wrestling career. However, if he plans to end his career on his terms, it's only natural that he'll go against AEW's best.

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran was asked about his personal top five dream matches for Jeff Hardy, to which he named four top stars along with Kenny Omega.

"Oh my. Lemme think about this a little bit… Ah, the first one is Kenny Omega! Uh, Jungle Boy. Sammy Guevara. MJF. And I’d say, Wardlow." [32:17 onward]

The Charismatic Enigma will reportedly make a bold return to AEW, as according to reports, Jeff's announced "Firm Deletion" bout will take place in The Hardy Compound.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell still remains deeply concerned about Jeff Hardy's return to AEW

While many were happy to see the veteran return to All Elite Wrestling and even avoid serious jail time, quite a few fans online were critical of the move and concerned for Jeff's well-being.

#AEWRampage Jeff Hardy: "It's time for me to retire from screwing up. I'm here in AEW to end my career on an extremely high note instead of a depressing low.I love each and every one of you. We'll see and time will tell. The future's waiting for us to prevail." Jeff Hardy: "It's time for me to retire from screwing up. I'm here in AEW to end my career on an extremely high note instead of a depressing low.I love each and every one of you. We'll see and time will tell. The future's waiting for us to prevail." 🙏#AEWRampage https://t.co/mKA4pyEAxx

Dutch Mantell, however, has a personal stake due to his 16-year-old granddaughter's death at the hands of a drunk driver. In a recent episode of Storytime with Dutch Mantell, the veteran boldly claimed that Hardy will simply continue in his ways.

"When somebody tells you who they are, believe them. Jeff Hardy is not going to stop drinking. He has shown us in the past that he's not gonna stop. And he still goes out, he's still drinking. Now when they arrest him which may be after he has killed somebody or himself, they'll say, well we tried to do the best we can. People like that need to be put away for a while." [14:35 - 15:10]

Many others are likely to share Mantell's opinion on the matter, but regardless, it seems that both Tony Khan and Matt Hardy still have faith in The Charismatic Enigma.

