Latest update on former WWE Champion's in-ring return - Reports

An update has been provided on when a former WWE Champion will return to the in-ring competition or not. Despite being a somewhat controversial figure in the world of wrestling, Jeff Hardy is still one of AEW's most popular characters.

After nearly a year away from the ring, Jeff recently returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion to save HOOK, Isiah Kassidy, and his brother Matt Hardy from receiving a beatdown at the hands of The Firm. Although The Charismatic Enigma was physical in that segment, there has been much speculation about when he will be ready to compete in an official match, given his recent eye surgery.

Matt Hardy has since announced the "Firm Deletion" match, which will take place at The Hardy Compound at an unknown date. According to Fightful Select, this will most likely serve as Jeff's return match.

The report detailed that Brother Nero is unlikely to compete prior to the Firm Deletion match, which may be disappointing for many fans who are eager to see the fan favorite in action. What is next for Jeff after this storyline is yet to be seen.

Jeff Hardy teases shutting the door on a successful WWE and AEW career

On the latest episode of AEW Rampage, Jeff Hardy addressed his return to the promotion and his future in the wrestling business.

During his promo, the former WWE Tag Team Champion said that he worked hard to return after his 10-month absence. He then teased retirement before swerving the crowd to garner an enormous pop.

"I think the smartest thing for me to do is retire... from screwing up. I'm here in AEW to end my career on an extremely high note instead of a depressing low. I love each and every one of you. We'll see and time will tell. The future's waiting for us to prevail," Jeff Hardy said.

Hardy debuted in WWE in 1994 and has won dozens of championships throughout his illustrious career, many of which alongside his brother Matt. Although his time as a wrestler may be winding down, fans will hope to see the best of Jeff in AEW before he eventually decides to hang up his boots for good.

