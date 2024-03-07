WWE legend warns AEW about repeating a major CM Punk mistake with Will Ospreay

A WWE Hall of Famer is seemingly impressed with Will Ospreay's amazing in-ring abilities and athleticism. However, he is concerned about AEW possibly repeating a mistake with Ospreay like they did with CM Punk. The name in question is Eric Bischoff.

At the 2024 AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Will Ospreay wrestled his first match after signing a full-time contract with the Tony Khan-led promotion. In an incredible back-and-forth encounter, he squared off against his fellow Don Callis Family stablemate, Konosuke Takeshita. The Aerial Assassin ultimately secured the win over the Japanese sensation.

On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff praised Ospreay's abilities inside the squared circle. The WWE Hall of Famer added that AEW must book him as a special attraction and not overexpose him on weekly television like they seemingly did in Punk's case.

"I hope AEW keeps him special. If we see him every week, like we saw CM Punk go out and wrestle a bunch of green guys every week, that will cool him off so fast if they overexpose him and don't treat him like the attraction that he should be treated." [H/T: WrestlingINC]

WWE legend Eric Bischoff showers praise on Will Ospreay after his recent performance

Eric Bischoff has nothing but praise for Will Ospreay after watching his incredible performance at AEW Revolution.

During the same chat, the WWE Hall of Famer said The Aerial Assassin possessed remarkable selling skills and was the complete package inside the ring:

"He was so good, His timing, his balance, the pacing, his selling — he sells really, really well. Sometimes, I assume incorrectly that a guy with the kind of offense and athleticism of Will Ospreay will probably not be so great at selling, as selling is its own unique art form. But he's good at it. He sells real. He doesn't sell dead. There's something about his use of facials. He takes his time with his body language and positioning. He's such a star." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Ospreay will likely be among the top names in the Tony Khan-led promotion throughout his tenure. It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for him.

