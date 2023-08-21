WWE Legends propose best of seven series with The Young Bucks

A former WWE Superstar and legend recently proposed a best-of-seven series with the team of Matt and Nick Jackson (The Young Bucks).

Having won tag team titles across multiple promotions around the world, The Young Bucks are one of the most decorated teams in professional wrestling. On the August 9 episode of AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks faced The Hardy's in a tag team match and emerged victorious.

The Hardy's, comprising the former Impact World Champion Matt Hardy and former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jeff Hardy, are one of the most accomplished teams in wrestling history and have won championships around the world.

On The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy Podcast, Matt Hardy talked about his relationship with the Young Bucks and expressed his desire to face them in a best-of-seven series, alongside his brother Jeff Hardy.

Calling his AEW Dynamite match with The Young Bucks a success, Hardy said they had just 14 and a half minutes for the match but could go for a longer 20 minute bout if allowed, as they had much more to offer.

“Everybody was happy with it. It ended up being a big, big success at the end of the day and I loved the match. We had about 14 and a half minutes. I almost wish we would have had 20 minutes. I love dancing with The Young Bucks. Anytime we get in the ring with them, it’s just an absolute pleasure." (H/t WrestleTalk)

Matt Hardy, who is a multi-time WWE Tag Team champion, also talked about their chemistry with The Bucks, saying the two teams create magic whenever they are in the ring.

“We have great chemistry and I feel like every time we get in the ring, we make magic happen. I just feel like there’s so much stuff we can do with a team like The Young Bucks where it’s just easy. Working with those guys, it’s not complicated. It’s not difficult. No one is trying to take advantage of anybody else. We just go in there and we do our stuff." (H/t WrestleTalk)

Satisfied with what they accomplished in the time allotted, the former WWE Superstar expressed his desire to have a best out of five or seven series with The Young Bucks.

Was that match great? Was I happy with it? Was it perfect for the time it was allotted? Yes, it was. I would love, as it said before in the past, I would love to have a best-of-five or a best-of-seven series with those guys eventually. (H/t WrestleTalk)

The Young Bucks are set to face FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) at AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in London. The clash looked like it might be in jeopardy due to Cash Wheeler's recent arrest, but it appears that the former member of The Revival will be allowed to travel for the event.

Former WWE Tag Champions The Hardy Boyz challenge for Ring of Honor Tag Team Titles

On the recent episode of AEW Rampage, Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis successfully defended the ROH Tag Team Titles against Brother Zay and Ethan Page.

After the match, The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) challenged them for the tag team titles and the two teams will now clash at the upcoming AEW Dynamite next week.

It is to be noted that Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF are already set to challenge for ROH Tag Team Titles during Zero Hour at the AEW All In pay-per-view on August 27, 2023. If Aussie Open fails to defend their titles against the Hardys next week, they might lose their spot on the All In match card.

