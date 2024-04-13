WWE legends returning at WrestleMania 40 to help Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline was a “smart move,” says veteran

According to wrestling veteran Jim Ross, WWE legends John Cena and The Undertaker helping Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline at WrestleMania 40 was an intelligent move.

Night Two of The Show of Shows saw Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Rhodes suffered interference from several members of The Bloodline, including Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa and The Rock, who had pinned The American Nightmare in a blockbuster tag team bout the night before.

However, the former AEW EVP had help in the form of his Night One tag partner Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, John Cena and The Undertaker, who took out The Final Boss to even the odds for Rhodes. Reviewing The Rock's performances on both nights of WrestleMania 40, AEW commentator Jim Ross heaped praise on The Great One on the Grilling JR podcast for not losing a step in the squared circle.

"Rock was marvellous, for two nights. Absolutely marvellous. I didn't notice any slips in his timing, or any false steps. He just was amazing. For somebody that had been somewhat dormant, as far as the in-ring wrestling stuff is concerned, he did phenomenally well. Punches are great, kicks are great. Psychology was untouchable, no doubt about that."

Regarding the various surprise appearances in the match, JR added:

"I thought the inclusion of Undertaker and Cena and so forth was brilliant. Plus it got more star power on the show on the back end of a long night, and it gave the fans a real significant reason to reinvest emotionally, and that was really a smart move."

Check out a clip of his comments below:

Expand Tweet

AEW personality Jim Ross on whether Stone Cold Steve Austin will wrestle again in WWE

Stone Cold Steve Austin thrilled wrestling fans when he dusted off his boots against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. Given his storied history with The Rock in WWE, many expected The Texas Rattlesnake to make the save for Cody Rhodes and take out The Brahma Bull during the main event of WrestleMania 40.

However, it was The Undertaker who made a shocking return to incapacitate The Rock instead. Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, WWE legend Jim Ross speculated that Austin may only make cameo appearances moving forward.

“He is very particular with who he works with. He has a legacy and a standard of his WrestleMania matches that he wanted to continue. I don't know. I just dont think it was meant to be. Like I said earlier, if there is a new hot heel that Steve had not worked with, who is athletic, who is safe, then I can see him working. Now he is kind of, I wont say relegated, now it seems like he is looking at doing a cameo business at best,” he said. [3:06 - 3:46]

Earlier this year, Ross announced that had re-signed with All Elite Wrestling.

Thoughts on The Rock's performance at WrestleMania XL? Sound off below!

Please credit Grilling JR and add H/T to Sportskeeda for quotations.

