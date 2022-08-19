WWE set to present major event on same day as AEW All Out

WWE NXT Worlds Collide is scheduled to take place on September 4th, which is the same day as AEW's All Out.

WWE officially announced the launch of the NXT Europe developmental brand this past week. It is an expansion/reboot of their current brand NXT UK slated for 2023. With NXT UK shutting down, the brand will hold its last show in September as Worlds Collide returns.

Worlds Collide was established in 2019 and works in a similar sense to Survivor Series, pitting WWE's various brands against one another. The event was last seen in 2020 but will return this year after UK Champion Tyler Bate confronted NXT Champion Bron Breakker at Heatwave.

Being booked for September 4th means that the event will take place on the same day as promotional rival AEW's All Out event. All Out is one of Tony Khan's promotion's four major events in the calendar year. Adam Cole debuted at last year's All Out following his WWE departure, and he also featured in the most recent Worlds Collide main event.

Despite Worlds Collide being staged on the same day as All Out, the two events will air at different times. NXT's event airs at 4 PM ET with All Out set to air at 8 PM ET.

WWE NXT and AEW used to go head-to-head on Wednesday nights

Seeing NXT and AEW on during the same day may remind fans of the time when the two brands went head-to-head, in what was dubbed the Wednesday Night Wars as a nod to WWE's previous feud with WCW.

Dynamite consistently scored higher average viewership and ratings in the key 18-49 demographic week in and week out. Despite constantly affirming that the promotion didn't see Dynamite as competition for their third brand, the move was made for NXT to air on Tuesday nights as opposed to Wednesday.

As fans see it in any case, Dynamite had won the Wednesday Night Wars from that moment. NXT was later rebranded to NXT 2.0, dropping its Black and Gold theme for a brighter color palette and completely shifting recruitment focus.

Do you think the promotions will go head-to-head soon? Would you prefer events to stay in differing time slots? Let us know in the comments section below.

