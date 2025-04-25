WWE questioned about Travis Scott's WrestleMania 41 involvement by wrestling veteran 

This past weekend at WrestleMania 41, Travis Scott played a key role in the Undisputed WWE Championship changing hands in what has arguably turned out to be a polarizing main event finish to Night Two. AEW personality and wrestling veteran Jeff Jarrett has now shared his thoughts on the 33-year-old hip hop megastar's appearance at The Show of Shows.

On WrestleMania Sunday, Cody Rhodes defended his Undisputed WWE Title against John Cena, with the latter aiming to cement his legacy as an all-time great by winning his 17th World Championship, a mere month after his shocking heel turn. The Cenation Leader succeeded in his mission courtesy of a huge assist from Travis Scott, whose appearance during the main event has garnered both praise and criticism from viewers.

AEW star and Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett discussed the Astroworld creator's intervention during Rhodes vs. Cena recently on his My World podcast. The Last Outlaw argued that Scott's admittedly massive fan-following did not necessarily merit the production value and narrative focus that went into the 33-year-old's appearance on a platform as important as the Night Two headlining bout of WrestleMania 41. Jarret explained:

"It’s still baffling to me, the execution. Now, his involvement? I love. I think it’s not just brilliant, I think it adds so much to — I know there’s some things that haven’t panned out and we may be going different places and there may be licensing and music and WME and Rock and Cena and they may all have the same agent. I’m talking about the execution for the wrestling fan, not casual, not hardcore, just anybody watching that, that they said, ‘Man, this is going to work, go down there guys and execute that.’," said Jarrett. [H/T - Fightful]

After the developments on Monday Night RAW, it remains to be seen whether John Cena will survive Randy Orton to retire as WWE's "Last Real Champion."

WWE veteran Jeff Jarrett's recent quest for gold in AEW

A seasoned veteran of the industry himself, Jeff Jarrett has held championship gold across multiple promotions over the course of his stints in WCW, WWE, and TNA, to name a few.

Earlier this year, Double J declared that he had signed his last talent contract with AEW. He had been gunning for the World Championship and fought Claudio Castagnoli for a shot at Jon Moxley's belt in January, but ended up losing the bout due to The One True King's interference.

Jarrett then also suffered a post-match ambush at the hands of MJF, and has not been seen on AEW television since.

