WWE RAW star took the office's permission before AEW visit: "They told me the do's and the don'ts"

WWE and AEW talents often come backstage to their rival company shows to support their friends and colleagues. Monday Night RAW's Bayley recently revealed that she had to take permission from the promotion before going to an All Elite Wrestling event to support Mercedes Mone.

Mercedes Mone (Fka Sasha Banks) and Bayley have been close friends since coming to World Wrestling Entertainment. They are former Women's Tag Team Champions and have also competed against each other in some great matches over the years. Mone is now a part of AEW, and The Role Model often attends All Elite Wrestling shows to support her friend.

Speaking on the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Bayley opened up about how she took permission with the office before going to an All Elite Wrestling event to support Mercedes Mone.

"When I've gone to watch her [Mercedes Mone] wrestle, It was a thing where we had to have a conversation with me and the office was like, this is okay. They told me the do's and the don'ts. On her side and with her, everything is fine. But I don't ever want to disrespect WWE. I don't ever want to come off bad or like a traitor. I love wrestling and there's one thing that the fans know and WWE knows is that I love this and I'm gonna support any type of wrestling or any company." [From 54:58 to 55:31]

Former WWE Women's Champion Bayley opens up about her future

Bayley has become one of the biggest female stars over the past decade. She is a former multiple-time Women's Champion. In the same interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Bayley opened up about her future in professional wrestling.

The Role Model acknowledged how there's young female talent coming to World Wrestling Entertainment and potentially teased leaving the Stamford-based promotion.

"There's still a lot I want to get done, but done so much with WWE and I've been here for already 12 years and there's a huge wave of women coming in that I think are ready to take over, ready to be in those spots," said Bayley. [H/T Chris Van Vliet]

We will have to wait and see when the Stamford-based promotion decides to bring back Bayley after she was taken out of WrestleMania 41.

