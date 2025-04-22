  • home icon
  • AEW
  • WWE RAW star took the office's permission before AEW visit: "They told me the do's and the don'ts"

WWE RAW star took the office's permission before AEW visit: "They told me the do's and the don'ts"

By Muhammad Hamza
Modified Apr 22, 2025 16:20 GMT
Tony Khan is the CEO of AEW [image source: AEW YouTube, WWE.com]
Tony Khan is the CEO of AEW [image source: AEW on YouTube, WWE.com]

WWE and AEW talents often come backstage to their rival company shows to support their friends and colleagues. Monday Night RAW's Bayley recently revealed that she had to take permission from the promotion before going to an All Elite Wrestling event to support Mercedes Mone.

Ad

Mercedes Mone (Fka Sasha Banks) and Bayley have been close friends since coming to World Wrestling Entertainment. They are former Women's Tag Team Champions and have also competed against each other in some great matches over the years. Mone is now a part of AEW, and The Role Model often attends All Elite Wrestling shows to support her friend.

Speaking on the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Bayley opened up about how she took permission with the office before going to an All Elite Wrestling event to support Mercedes Mone.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"When I've gone to watch her [Mercedes Mone] wrestle, It was a thing where we had to have a conversation with me and the office was like, this is okay. They told me the do's and the don'ts. On her side and with her, everything is fine. But I don't ever want to disrespect WWE. I don't ever want to come off bad or like a traitor. I love wrestling and there's one thing that the fans know and WWE knows is that I love this and I'm gonna support any type of wrestling or any company." [From 54:58 to 55:31]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Former WWE Women's Champion Bayley opens up about her future

Bayley has become one of the biggest female stars over the past decade. She is a former multiple-time Women's Champion. In the same interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Bayley opened up about her future in professional wrestling.

The Role Model acknowledged how there's young female talent coming to World Wrestling Entertainment and potentially teased leaving the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad
"There's still a lot I want to get done, but done so much with WWE and I've been here for already 12 years and there's a huge wave of women coming in that I think are ready to take over, ready to be in those spots," said Bayley. [H/T Chris Van Vliet]

We will have to wait and see when the Stamford-based promotion decides to bring back Bayley after she was taken out of WrestleMania 41.

About the author
Muhammad Hamza

Muhammad Hamza

Twitter icon

Muhammad Hamza is a top contributor to Sportskeeda's AEW news writing team.

Hamza has been watching wrestling passionately since 2009 and loves to write stories about it now.

Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications