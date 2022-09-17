WWE RAW Superstar Zelina Vega recalls first meeting with popular AEW star

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega recently took to Twitter to share a throwback picture, recalling her first encounter with AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

While Zelina is currently a part of the RAW brand, she started out in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling. She signed with the Stamford-based company in 2017 and was paired with Andrade (fka Andrade "Cien" Almas). The star later transitioned to her most recent wrestling moniker, Queen Zelina, after winning the Queen's Crown Tournament in 2021.

This week, Zelina posted a photo on Twitter from back in 2011. She also detailed how the image was from the same day she met the former United States Champion for the first time.

"I miss Mexico! #DiadelaIndependenciadeMexico This picture was taken in 2011, so thankful to @SSDarkAngel 💜🙏🏽 The training was some of the most intense I’ve ever had but SO MUCH FUN! Actually, this was the same day I met @AndradeElIdolo for the 1st time lol ."

Zelina Vega is currently out of action with an injury. However, the latest reports suggest that she is on her road to recovery. Furthermore, she also posted an intense training video, possibly teasing her highly-awaited comeback.

The WWE star's throwback tweet received a varied fan response

Zelina Vega's tweet generated quite a buzz, with many fans commenting on her throwback post.

Several fans expressed their desire to see the star back in Mexico soon:

Some fans also joined Vega in her nostalgic recollection:

Furthermore, a fan asked if she was still signed with WWE amidst her hiatus:

Vega had a stellar run on the red brand before her unfortunate injury. As she recuperates from her health situation, it will be interesting to see when she shows up on WWE TV.

Do you think Zelina Vega and Andrade El Idolo should team up again? Sound off in the comments below.

