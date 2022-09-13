Zelina Vega shares intense training video ahead of WWE return

It looks like Zelina Vega might be closer to returning to WWE RAW than ever before.

The Queen's Crown winner hasn't competed since the April 11 episode of Monday Night RAW, where Vega lost to RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

While the specifics of Vega's injury have not been disclosed, it has obviously been serious enough to keep her off WWE programming for several months despite several teases over the summer that she was on her way back to RAW.

On social media recently, Vega seemed to inform the WWE Universe that she's ready for a comeback with a kickboxing video. Tweeting out the following caption:

"Estoy lista *fist emoji*," Zelina Vega said in a tweet.

For those unaware, "Estoy lista" is Spanish for "I'm ready." So with any luck, we'll have Queen Zelina on RAW once again sooner rather than later.

Zelina Vega's husband, Malakai Black, has reportedly received his conditional release from All Elite Wrestling

While Zelina Vega is preparing for a comeback to WWE, it seems that her husband, All Elite Wrestling star Malakai Black, is looking to take some time off.

It was reported last month that his initial request for a release from All Elite Wrestling had been denied. But due to the nature of what went down at AEW All Out earlier this month, people are reporting that he has been granted a conditional release.

This has yet to be confirmed by anyone within All Elite Wrestling. Black is still currently listed on the AEW website roster, as well as still being in the intro for Rampage on Friday night that had CM Punk and The Elite removed due to an ongoing investigation.

Whatever the case, it's clear that Black is looking to take some time off from wrestling for personal reasons, and we're glad that he's able to take it.

What do you make of Queen Zelina's tweet? Are you excited for her eventual return to Monday Night RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

How did Vince McMahon create one of the most iconic characters in history? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. Are you looking forward to Zelina Vega's return? Yes No 4 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi