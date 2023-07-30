WWE referenced on AEW Collision

Tonight on AEW Collision, WWE was referenced during a major segment. The said promo involved Ricky Starks and CM Punk.

On tonight's episode, the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion was set to be interviewed by Toni Schiavone in the middle of the ring. Punk did not come alone as he brought the red bag along with him as well.

The Second City Saint revealed what was inside the bag. It was the AEW World Title. Punk claimed to be the real champion as he was never pinned or submitted for the championship.

Ricky Starks then showed up and demanded that he gets a title match as he had two victories against CM Punk under his belt. The self-proclaimed Best in the World stated that if the two have another match he wants a special guest referee.

The Absolute One accepted the stipulation. He claimed that Punk had no friends in the promotion and he might have to go back to WWE's headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut to get someone to help him out.

"You don't have any friends here so you have to go back to Stanford to get somebody," Ricky Starks said.

The two agreed for the match to take place next week on Collision. Toni Schiavone revealed that the guest referee will be WWE Hall of Famer Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat. The match will be for CM Punk's 'Real' World Championship.

