WWE reportedly believes AEW is "cold" right now; internal belief that NXT could overtake Dynamite in ratings after major broadcasting deal

WWE has reportedly signed a new broadcasting deal with CW Network for its weekly show NXT. As per the reports, the deal will come into force in October 2024, with CW Network airing an episode of the developmental show every week throughout the year.

Haus of Wrestling's report recently shed light on the belief within WWE after inking the NXT deal. The report said there is an internal belief that NXT will consistently attract a better viewership than All Elite Wrestling's show Dynamite. The reasoning behind the idea is that the developmental brand is producing quality content under the current leadership, and CW network is a young broadcaster with a younger and more influential viewership compared to other aging channels.

In addition, Haus of Wrestling also reported that as per the internal opinion in the Stamford-based company, AEW's product is getting cold despite some of the big names like Bryan Danielson and Adam Copeland being a part of the company, which is indicated by the falling ticket sales for their live events. Despite selling 80,000 tickets for All In pay-per-view in London, the AEW ticket sales for the rest of the shows are inconsistent.

WWE NXT went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite last month

On October 10, 2023, NXT competed with Dynamite for television viewership when All Elite Wrestling's show was broadcast a day earlier, i.e., on a Tuesday.

The companies left no stone unturned to pack as much as possible in the two-hour window. WWE brought in Legends like John Cena and The Undertaker and other top stars like Cody Rhodes and LA Knight to the developmental brand. AEW, on the other hand, produced a show in pay-per-view format by adding a pre-show and holding multiple title defenses and title changes on Dynamite.

When the Viewership figures were revealed, the Stamford-based company won the rating battle by attracting 921,000 viewers compared to Dynamite's viewership of 609,000.

