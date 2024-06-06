WWE responsible for damaging updates about AEW in the media - Reports

Veteran journalist Dave Meltzer has released a report that claimed that WWE was spreading misinformation in the media to damage AEW's reputation in the wrestling market. Tony Khan's company has been WWE's biggest competitor since its inception in 2019. After WWE, it is one of the most popular wrestling promotions in the world.

Recently, Alfred Konuwa of Forbes revealed on Twitter/X that the June 1, 2024, episode of Saturday Night Collision drew an abysmal 122,000 viewers. However, it later emerged that the latest episode of Collision garnered 378,000 viewers. But the misinformation had spread like wildfire by then.

Expand Tweet

Trending

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer claimed that the Stamford-based promotion has been spreading false information regarding Collsion's viewership in the media.

“This was a number supplied by WWE. And for those who think like, 'WWE’s not concerned about AEW!' or 'It’s a one-sided thing,' AEW is in a war with WWE. It’s a pro wrestling war. Okay? These pro-wrestling wars are insidious. They are brutal. They are both in a public relations war, where one side is far more effective as far as getting news out there and controlling the media because they are afraid of not having access or whatever they are afraid of. WWE obviously, whenever AEW has a badly rated show, WWE makes sure that the fast nationals get out,'' he wrote. [H/T Ringsidenews]

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar takes a shot at AEW

WWE Superstar Ethan Page seemingly took a dig at the Jacksonville-based promotion during the latest episode of NXT. The former AEW star made his WWE debut on last week's episode of the developmental brand. Page shocked everyone by ambushing NXT Champion Trick Williams.

During the recent episode of NXT, Ethan Page negotiated his contract with General Manager Ava by listing his demands. The 34-year-old also claimed that his services were exactly what the brand needed after losing names such as Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes to the main roster. Page also seemingly took a jibe at his former boss when he said he was all about pushing the envelope inside the ring rather than collecting paychecks and sitting at home.

All Ego worked in the Jacksonville-based promotion from 2021 to 2024. His tenure with the company ended on May 2. He also left ROH on the same day. Page will lock horns with NXT Champion Trick Williams at NXT Battleground 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback