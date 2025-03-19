  • home icon
  • WWE's AJ Styles makes top AEW star’s list of all-time favorite matches

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Mar 19, 2025 03:39 GMT
AJ Styles is a former WWE Champion [Photo courtesy of WWE
A popular AEW star has just named one of AJ Styles' matches as one of his favorites of all time. This bout featured the WWE Superstar in a match against a certain Hall of Famer.

Will Ospreay has been vocal about being a big fan of The Phenomenal One. One of the moves in the Aerial Assassin's arsenal is the Styles Clash, and he brings this in when he needs to take his performance up another level. He has also won several matches using this move.

On X/Twitter, the 31-year-old reposted highlights of AJ Styles' match against Kurt Angle in June 2008 during TNA Slammiversay that year. He revealed that this specific match was one of his favorites from the promotion.

"One of my favourite TNA matches ever," Ospreay wrote.

Will Ospreay avoided a career-altering injury at AEW Revolution

At AEW Revolution a couple of weeks ago, Will Ospreay took on Kyle Fletcher in a Steel Cage match in the tiebreaker of their feud. Ultimately, Ospreay came out on top after a brutal contest between them.

A report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that the Aerial Assassin landed badly during the match, directly on his hip. He was limping post-match.

Neither of the injuries was severe, but if he had sustained a serious injury to his hip, this may have affected his career in the future.

"Ospreay landed right on his hip and was limping badly after the match. As best we can tell, neither he nor Fletcher were hurt seriously. But he’s very lucky he didn’t break a hip. The key is that the guy has a potential great career ahead of him, but the wrong injury that hurts his athletic ability will rob him of the special in-ring gift he has."
A few days later, during AEW Dynamite, it was obvious that he was still feeling the effects of the match. Will Ospreay was still visibly limping during his segment on the show. It remains to be seen if this will affect his booking in the short term.

