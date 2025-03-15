Will Ospreay lucky to have escaped a career-altering injury at AEW Revolution [Reports]

Will Ospreay is coming off a huge victory at AEW Revolution. According to recent reports, the former AEW International Champion escaped a brutal injury during his match.

At AEW Revolution, Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher faced off in a brutal Steel Cage match. The feud has been going on for a long time and seemingly culminated at the event. Ospreay defeated Kyle Fletcher after an intense showdown.

According to a recent report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Will Ospreay landed on his hip during the match, which caused him to limp after the bout. The Aerial Assassin seemingly avoided a broken hip during the landing.

"Ospreay landed right on his hip and was limping badly after the match. As best we can tell, neither he nor Fletcher were hurt seriously. But he’s very lucky he didn’t break a hip. The key is that the guy has a potential great career ahead of him, but the wrong injury that hurts his athletic ability will rob him of the special in-ring gift he has."

Konnan believes AEW star Will Ospreay took a shot at Triple H to get over

Will Ospreay took a massive shot at Triple H last year after Hunter seemingly called out Ospreay for declining WWE's offer. During a recent indie event, Will Ospreay hit the Pedigree on Anita Vaughan, dressed as Triple H.

In a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan claimed Will Ospreay took this shot to get over, as his fans seemingly don't like WWE.

"There is a thing, just so young wrestlers know this. There is a thing called the bump card, you know, and you're gonna run out of bumps and you're not gonna be able to take them because you did indie shows like this. And the thing is, when he does that to Hunter, you know, his base and the people that love him, they hate WWE. Right? So, of course, that what he did is gonna get over. But, yeah, he does do a lot of indies. Probably more than anybody in that company." [1:54 - 2:30]

We will have to wait and see if Will Ospreay takes more shots at The Game in the future.

