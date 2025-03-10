Will Ospreay sends a message to Mick Foley after brutal match at AEW Revolution 2025

  • home icon
By Jacob Terrell
Modified Mar 10, 2025 20:16 GMT
Ospreay makes his entrance at Revolution 2025 [Image credit: AEW
Ospreay makes his entrance at Revolution 2025 [Image credit: AEW's official Facebook page]

Will Ospreay was involved in one of the most brutal matches of his career last night at AEW Revolution. In the midst of his war against Kyle Fletcher, The Aerial Assassin paid tribute to wrestling legend Mick Foley, and he's now followed up with a wholesome message.

By the mid-point in their steel cage match at AEW Revolution, Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher were covered in each other's blood. Even so, neither was willing to slow down, and Ospreay embraced the violence by using Mick Foley's iconic finger guns, staring down the camera, and giving a deranged "Bang bang!"

The Aerial Assassin eventually put his former friend away, and after the match, he took to social media to acknowledge the tribute. On X/Twitter, the British Star expressed his love for The Hardcore Legend:

also-read-trending Trending
"I flipping love ya Mick," he wrote.

You can check out Ospreay's post here.

Mick Foley recently praised AEW star Will Ospreay

Despite his status as a WWE legend, Mick Foley has never shied away from praising wrestlers from other companies when he feels it's appropriate. The Hardcore Legend recently had some kind words to say about Will Ospreay.

Ospreay competed on the most recent Jericho Cruise, teaming with Daniel Garcia and Mark Briscoe in a six-man tag bout against Nick Wayne and The Righteous. Foley's daughter Noelle was also on the cruise, and she told the WWE Hall of Famer about the British star's antics.

In a recent interview with Sporting Talk, Foley heaped praise on Ospreay, claiming that his future is limitless:

"I'm laughing because my daughter was on the Jericho cruise and she said Will is quite the character, which I didn't know. But he's phenomenal. I was so impressed since I saw him and Ricochet just doing some amazing stuff. So, yeah, his future is pretty much limitless at this point. Massive, huge potential for him."

Will Ospreay has been a fan favorite in AEW since his debut, but he's yet to capture the World Championship. Whether The Aerial Assassin completes his climb to the top of the company this year remains to be seen.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
