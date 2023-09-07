WWE's Booker T comments on Lana's (CJ Perry) AEW debut

Former WCW champion reacts to the surprising AEW arrival of former WWE star and Miro's (fka Rusev) wife, Lana, at the All Out PPV in a cryptic manner.

Last Sunday at the AEW All Out PPV in Chicago, fans got to witness the most anticipated arrival of the former WWE star, Lana (fka CJ Perry), after her husband, Miro, defeated Powerhouse Hobbs in a power-packed encounter.

However, the couple shared a cryptic confrontation, where Miro just walked away on his wife, and fans are yet to find out the reason. Furthermore, Perry also chose to stay silent in the backstage interview.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, former five-time WCW champion and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T expressed his thoughts on CJ Perry's most anticipated AEW arrival while speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast:

“And just say, I’m gonna have to go back and look. I didn’t watch the All Out pay-per-view. I must say. I’m not going to sit here and lie or anything like that and say, Man, I watched it all, man. It was great. No, I didn’t. But if Lana’s back, man, I’ve always loved Lana, and I was wondering if she was going to make her way into AEW at some point. I knew she would if she wasn’t going to make her way back to WWE.” [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Has Lana (aka CJ Perry) signed a long-term deal with AEW?

After CJ Perry created a buzz with her AEW arrival at the All Out PPV, President, Tony Khan was asked about her during the post-show media scrum. TK revealed the status of Perry's contract:

“Well, CJ, I’ll start with that. I think it’s great to have CJ here. It’s not a long-term guaranteed thing or anything. But I think at least for tonight, it was great to have her appearing with us,” Khan said. “I think it was a great surprise, a great show.” [H/T Sportskeeda]

Expand Tweet

Well, the Hot & Flexible might not have signed a long-term deal with the All Elite promotion yet, but it would still be interesting to see what's her purpose in the company, also considering her cryptic confrontation with her husband at All Out.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.