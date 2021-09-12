WWE star wants a dream match against AEW's Bryan Danielson

Former WWE NXT UK champion Pete Dunne hopes to step inside the ring with AEW's Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan). Both are two of the best technical wrestlers in the world at the moment and have been lauded by many for being top performers in their respective promotions.

Even though both Dunne and Danielson were signed to WWE for a long period of time, they never got the chance to have a televised match against one another. While Danielson was main-eventing pay-per-views and winning world titles on the main roster, Dunne was busy proving his worth on NXT.

Dunne had a great run on the Black and Gold brand, winning the NXT UK Championship at one point but never got called up. Now, in a Twitter exchange with Josiah Williams, Dunne commented on potentially facing Bryan Danielson.

I sincerely hope it’s a possibility one day



First up- @SamoaJoe https://t.co/IPtb5Xai7m — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) September 11, 2021

However, the Bruiserweight has not yet been called up to the main roster and has missed his chance to face Danielson in WWE. Last Sunday at All Out, Bryan Danielson showed up in AEW and signed with the promotion.

While Pete Dunne vs. Bryan Danielson might not be a possibility in WWE, the match could still take place elsewhere.

Could Pete Dunne vs. Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) take place in AEW?

A few weeks ago, Fightful Select reported that Pete Dunne's contract with WWE was set to expire sooner than many had expected. This came as a surprise and Fightful followed up on the report by stating that Dunne was offered an extension. As of now, there is no information regarding Dunne's contract status or if he accepted the extension.

The former NXT UK Champion recently posted a tweet shortly after Adam Cole debuted in AEW. It was seen by many as a cryptic message hinting towards a possible move to AEW. All things considered, Dunne could be a welcome addition to the AEW roster and can finally have a dream match against Bryan Danielson.

Danielson himself is open to a match against Dunne, as he stated in an interview with TalkSport earlier this year.

However, Dunne is currently eyeing the NXT Championship which is strapped firmly around Samoa Joe's waist. Dunne will take part in a fatal four-way match next week on NXT to determine the next challenger for the NXT Championship.

Also Read

What do you make of the current situation? Do you think Pete Dunne will go to AEW, or will he stay in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

QT Marshall told us why his storyline with The Bunny was dropped. Check it out right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh