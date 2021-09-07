Pete Dunne shares throwback photo with recently signed AEW star; cryptic caption hinting at a possible move?

Pete Dunne recently took to Twitter to react to Adam Cole's debut at AEW All Out, possibly hinting that he could soon follow.

Following Adam Cole's surprising debut at the end of the pay-per-view, Pete Dunne tweeted a throwback photo of Adam Cole and himself in NXT with a cryptic caption:

"boom ... Probably," read the caption to Dunne's tweet.

While the harmless caption doesn't necessarily point out anything, the timing is surely not a coincidence and could well indicate that The Bruiserweight might follow his former rival and jump ship to AEW.

It was reported a few days ago that Pete Dunne was offered an extension on his current WWE contract as it is soon set to expire. WWE did the same with Adam Cole but the latter chose not to renew it and showed up at AEW's latest pay-per-view on Sunday night.

Pete Dunne's current status in WWE NXT

While there is not much information regarding Dunne's contract status at the moment, right now it seems the former NXT UK Champion is scheduled to become the next in line to challenge newly-crowned NXT Champion Samoa Joe for the title.

Samoa Joe defeated Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver 36 to become the first-ever 3-time NXT Champion. With Kross moving up to WWE RAW, it is clear that the former won't be challenging the Samoan Submission Machine for the title anytime soon.

Dunne's confrontation with Joe post-TakeOver 36 strongly hints that he is likely to be the new No. 1 contender for the NXT title. Although Pete Dunne has never won the NXT Championship he has fought for the coveted title on numerous occasions.

The Bruiserweight has however held the another title in NXT. Dunne was the second person to win the NXT UK Championship and held it for a combined 685 days - a record which would then be broken by WALTER's reign of 870 days.

WWE has already released an abundance of talent from NXT in the past couple of months and it would not come as a surprise if Pete Dunne also decides to leave the company and sign with AEW in the future.

What do you make of Pete Dunne's cryptic Tweet featuring Adam Cole? Do you think The Bruiserweight could end up in All Elite Wrestling at some point in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

