WWE's Roxanne Perez and others react as AEW star calls herself "Mami" in new post

An AEW star called herself "Mami" in a recent post. This caught the attention of Roxanne Perez and other stars.

Ad

Tay Melo was a rising star in AEW's women's division. However, she had to take a break from wrestling in 2023 when she became pregnant with her first child. After giving birth to her daughter, Luna Guevara, on November 28, 2023, Tay took on the role of a mother. Due to her motherly responsibilities, she remained away from the ring for the entire year of 2024.

Earlier this year, she returned to action at a Stardom event, where she teamed with Mina Shirakawa to face Athena and Thekla. However, she has not yet returned to AEW TV.

Ad

Trending

Tay Melo recently took to social media to post a picture of herself with a caption in which she referred to herself as "Mami." This caught a lot of people's attention since "Mami" is a term that Rhea Ripley has famously used.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

"From mommy to mami," the star wrote.

Check out her post here:

Ad

Roxanne Perez and Red Velvet commented on her post with a heart smiley face emoji. Her husband, Sammy Guevara, had a funny response:

Screenshot of Roxanne, Red Velvet, and Sammy Guevara's comments (Image source: Tay Melo's Instagram account)

Even Maria Kanellis had something to say about Tay Melo's look as she praised her dress.

Ad

"This dress and look!!!"

Screenshot of Maria Kanellis' comment (Image source: Tay Melo's Instagram account)

Roxanne Perez explains how AJ Lee broke her heart

Back in 2012, AJ Lee was involved in an on-screen love triangle with Daniel Bryan and CM Punk. Although Bryan made many advances toward AJ, she was more interested in The Straight Edge Superstar. However, he didn't show much interest in AJ Lee at the time. This led her to interfere in his match and shove both Punk and Daniel Bryan through a table. This moment upset a young Roxanne Perez, who was a fan of CM Punk.

Ad

During a recent interview on the No Contest Wrestling podcast on The Rich Eisen Show, Perez spoke about her wrestling influences. She mentioned being a huge fan of Punk and AJ Lee, as she thought they were the best couple ever. However, when Lee turned on Punk, it broke her heart, but she is happy that they are together now.

“Another moment was, I always rooted for AJ Lee and CM Punk. I thought they were the best couple ever. And when AJ Lee pushed him off the top rope and he fell into the table. That kinda broke my heart a little bit…. But look at them now.”

Ad

Check out the video below:

Roxanne Perez has come a long way since then in her life and has already achieved a lot in her career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback