AJ Lee broke a WWE star’s heart – ex-champion explains what she did

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 06, 2025 03:09 GMT
The star has revealed it (Credit: WWE.com)

A WWE star has confessed that AJ Lee broke her heart thanks to one action. She went on to describe how it happened.

Roxanne Perez was on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast on The Rich Eisen Show, where she spoke about different aspects of what influenced her wrestling career and who she supported in various aspects of her life. She admitted she was a huge fan of CM Punk and AJ Lee. Thus, the on-screen moment when they were together was huge for her, and she was really happy for them.

She went on to explain why it was equally traumatizing for her when Lee turned on Punk and pushed him off the top rope and through a table at a critical moment. The former NXT Women's Champion said that the moment went on to break her heart. However, she noted that she is happy now that the two are married and together in real life.

“Another moment was, I always rooted for AJ Lee and CM Punk. I thought they were the best couple ever. And when AJ Lee pushed him off the top rope and he fell into the table. That kinda broke my heart a little bit…. But look at them now.” (41:40 – 42:03)
AJ Lee is out of action for the moment

While there have been quite a few hints that Lee may return to WWE, the star has still stayed away from the ring – at least for now.

With CM Punk back in WWE and happier than ever in his role, it may be something that fans get to see again should she return to the ring. Lee's return would be a massive moment for every wrestling fan, but for now, there does not seem to be any clue as to when it could happen.

