WWE's security system questioned after Cody Rhodes' photo leak with an outsider

Cody Rhodes grabbed the headlines at WWE Royal Rumble, not just for his 30-man battle royale triumph but also for his photo leak with AEW star Ricky Starks.

The Stroke Daddy flew all the way to San Antonio Alamodome to support The American Nightmare in his quest to fulfill his late father's dream.

The two men were spotted together backstage alongside former referee John Cone, thanks to a photo leaked from the security camera.

Speaking on the Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette questioned the company's sloppy security system at the event:

"Who tapped into these security system there at the f**king stadium? That's what I want to know how the picture got out at all, but they weren't like just walking in the front door in front of the people," Jim Cornette said. [From 2:20 onwards]

You can check out the full clip below:

Is Ricky Starks a future WWE signing?

Ricky Starks might be touted as one of the future cornerstones of AEW, but Jim Cornette believes he could easily fit into the WWE system.

The wrestling manager shared his belief that if Triple H can put smaller guys like Johnny Gargano on TV, then the Stroke Daddy can also be featured in their programming:

"Yes [On whether Ricky Starks would fit in WWE], because they just put Johnny f**king Gargano on RAW. You mean tell me that you don't think there's any room for Ricky Starks. At least he's bigger. He can do all the moves, and he can talk, and he's got some personality," Jim Cornette said.

Only time will tell whether Starks will follow in Cody Rhodes's footsteps and jump ship to the Stamford-based promotion.

As of now, he's dead set on exacting revenge on Chris Jericho, who cost him a gauntlet match against The Jericho Appreciation Society members last week.

If you use quotes from this article, please send a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast.

Poll : Would you like to see Ricky Starks in WWE? Yes No 0 votes