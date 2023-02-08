Cody Rhodes' close friend is poised to be WWE's future blockbuster signing

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has been riding high since winning the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match.

The American Nightmare's triumphant return has fans pumped up as he gears up for his WrestleMania clash against The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

Furthermore, AEW star Ricky Starks has been rallying behind the 37-year-old's journey. As such, he recently accompanied Rhodes to the name-sake premium live event. The two men were spotted together backstage via a security camera photo leak.

While The Daddy Stroke was present to support his real-life friend, it eventually sparked speculation of him jumping ship to WWE in the future.

Speaking on the Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette asserted that "The Absolute" Ricky Starks could easily fit into the WWE roster. Cornette argued that if Johnny Gargano can get a TV spot, then Starks could too, considering he's more charismatic:

"Yes [On whether Ricky Starks would fit in WWE], because they just put Johnny f**king Gargano on RAW. You mean tell me that you don't think there's any room for Ricky Starks. At least he's bigger. He can do all the moves, and he can talk, and he's got some personality," Jim Cornette said. (2:35 onwards)

Check out the full video below:

Cody Rhodes recently reacted to Ricky Starks appearing backstage at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Speaking to Alex McCarthy of Inside the Ropes, Cody Rhodes recently broke the silence on his viral photo with Ricky Starks.

The RAW Superstar confirmed that Starks was there to support him and also helped him throughout his recovery from a torn pec injury:

"Poor [Ricky Starks], I hope he didn’t get in any trouble, I don’t think he did, he was there to support a friend who had been absolutely down and out with a [torn pectoral muscle] injury. Ricky was one of the guys who nursed me through it to a degree and helped remind me of who I can be. So I was happy to have him, and I had some other friends there," Rhodes addressed.

Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV Ricky Starks was backstage at the Royal Rumble supporting Cody Rhodes Ricky Starks was backstage at the Royal Rumble supporting Cody Rhodes https://t.co/wX3PhKdZdX

Interestingly, this is not the first time an AEW star has traveled all the way to accompany Cody Rhodes to an event.

Last year, Starks and QT Marshall were reportedly present backstage in WWE for The American Nightmare's WrestleMania 38 return.

If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the Drive-Thru podcast.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : Would you like to see Ricky Starks leave AEW for WWE? Yes No 2 votes