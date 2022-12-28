WWE SmackDown Superstar Sheamus sends message to major AEW star

Former WWE Champion Sheamus recently had a message for his former WWE tag team title-winning partner, friend, and current AEW star Claudio Castagnoli on the latter's birthday.

Castagnoli and Sheamus were part of the tag team called The Bar. They went on to become four-time RAW and one-time SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Castagnoli, then known as Cesaro, has since departed WWE earlier this year to debut in AEW.

Sheamus, meanwhile, continues to be one of the most popular stars on the WWE SmackDown brand. This has been especially the case after his Clash at the Castle Intercontinental Title clash against Gunther.

The promotional divide didn't stop The Celtic Warrior from wishing his friend a happy birthday, as he shared two snaps of the pair to social media. He called Castagnoli, his "brother until the end."

"Happy Birthday to my brother until the end. Here's to the good times and the ones to come," Sheamus wrote.

Sheamus @WWESheamus 🏻 Happy Birthday to my brother until the end. Here’s to the good times and the ones to come. #BDT Happy Birthday to my brother until the end. Here’s to the good times and the ones to come. #BDT 👊🏻 https://t.co/jQweHcETB7

The former WWE Champion currently leads the trio of himself, Ridge Holland, and Butch as The Brawling Brutes. Castagnoli is a part of the Blackpool Combat Club alongside Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta.

Tony Khan recently discussed what led to Claudio Castagnoli signing for AEW

AEW President Tony Khan recently opened up about the events that led to the Swiss Superman signing for the company. He confirmed that he had planned to bring the former WWE star into the fold for Ring of Honor.

AEW had been going through an injury crisis around the time of Forbidden Door. Khan revealed that the two-time ROH Champion had actually cut his vacation short so he could make his debut.

"I had earmarked Claudio [Castagnoli] to be a top star for Ring of Honor, but when we had this mess of injuries back in June before Forbidden Door, he came to AEW. It really helped us and came in to debut with Ring of Honor. He ended up coming out a month earlier and cutting his vacation short. An example having the two companies benefited us," said Khan. [H/T EWrestlingNews]

The former WWE United States Champion debuted at Forbidden Door as a replacement for Bryan Danielson, who sustained an injury. He defeated Zack Sabre Jr. in his debut before winning Blood & Guts for the Blackpool Combat Club that week.

