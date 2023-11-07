WWE star confirming AEW wanted his last match to be against Sting has fans stunned

WWE Hall of Famer Sting will be competing in his final professional wrestling match at AEW Revolution 2024. However, a former AEW star, who is currently with WWE, recently revealed that he was offered a chance to face Sting in his last match for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The star in question is none other than The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, who left AEW in February 2022 and jumped ship to WWE. He returned to face Seth 'Freakin' Rollins at WrestleMania 38.

Cody Rhodes recently revealed that AEW offered Sting as his last opponent, which did not happen as Rhodes faced Sammy Guevara for the TNT title in his farewell match.

"Cody Rhodes states that the last match he was offered in AEW was with Sting." (Source — Sports Illustrated)

Expand Tweet

Fans seem glad that The American Nightmare left the Jacksonville-based promotion before the match could materialize:

"Lmao they were gonna make him job to sting. Thank god he left"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T wants to see Ric Flair as Sting's final opponent at AEW Revolution

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke about a possible clash between Sting and Ric Flair as The Icon's final match at AEW Revolution.

Ric Flair recently made his first-ever appearance in All Elite Wrestling as a surprise from Tony Khan to Sting, after The WWE Hall of Famer announced that he would retire from in-ring competition at AEW Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View. It was later announced that The Nature Boy had signed a multi-year contract with AEW.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the NXT commentator proposed Flair as Sting's opponent for AEW Revolution 2024:

“You know what? I think that might be the perfect send off. Let’s do it. I mean, Ric Flair, Sting, you know one for old time sake. Let’s go out there and do it just one last time. Let’s walk that aisle one last time. Let’s style and profile, woo, one more time. Limousine riding, jet fling, woo, son of a gun. If that was to happen, just like Ric Flair’s last last match, I think it had eight or 9,000 people that showed up." [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Expand Tweet

Do you agree with Booker T? Let us know in the comments below.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here